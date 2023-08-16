News you can trust since 1855
Long-standing Chesterfield independent retailer set to close store

Love Brewing will close its store on Chatsworth Road but will remain open for business online.
By Oliver McManus
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
The store has announced it will closeThe store has announced it will close
The store has announced it will close

A sign in the shop’s door said they would be closing on Saturday, August 26, but would be offering a click and collect service soon.

The business, formerly known as Wineworks, is the brainchild of Richard Blackwell and has been in operation for over 25 years.

Their YouTube channel features a host of videos on homebrewing and boasts over two million views.

The store stocks a range of wine, beer, and spirit making ingredients, equipment and accessories and has frequently been featured in the Love Chesterfield awards shortlist.

Announcing the closure, the business said: “We regret to announce this store is closing. The last day open will be Saturday 26th August. Our website will stay online as normal. Visit lovebrewing.co.uk to make further purchases and we will be offering click and collection option very soon.”