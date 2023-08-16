The store has announced it will close

A sign in the shop’s door said they would be closing on Saturday, August 26, but would be offering a click and collect service soon.

The business, formerly known as Wineworks, is the brainchild of Richard Blackwell and has been in operation for over 25 years.

Their YouTube channel features a host of videos on homebrewing and boasts over two million views.

The store stocks a range of wine, beer, and spirit making ingredients, equipment and accessories and has frequently been featured in the Love Chesterfield awards shortlist.