All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, July 17
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No delays or cancellations.
Ryanair flight FR3216 to Milan – estimated departure at 10.30am.
Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 10.33am.
TUI flight BY174 to Varadero – estimated departure at 11.50am.
Aegean Airlines flight A3639 to Athens – estimated departure at 11.27am.
EasyJet flight U22111 to Bordeaux – estimated departure at 11.17am.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.51am.
TAP Express flight TP1317 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 11.25am.
EasyJet flight U2709 to Belfast – estimated departure at 11.46am.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.45pm.
Loganair flight LM592 to Inverness – cancelled.
EasyJet flight U22179 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 2.49pm.
EasyJet flight U22139 to Antalya – estimated departure at 3.20pm.
EasyJet flight U22059 to Athens – estimated departure at 3.56pm.
EasyJet flight U23838 to Milan – estimated departure at 6.49pm.
TUI flight BY174 to Dalaman – estimated departure at 7.20pm.
Lufthansa flight LH2509 to Munich – estimated departure at 11.30am.
TUI flight BY306 to Antalya – estimated departure at 7.35pm.
EasyJet flight U232 to Belfast – estimated departure at 7.29pm.
Ryanair flight FR2152 to Alicante – estimated departure at 10.00pm.
EasyJet flight U234 to Belfast – estimated departure at 10.34pm.