Police launch manhunt after two convicts abscond from Derbyshire prison

Jaye Whitten, 37, absconded from Sudbury prison on Friday, 14 July 2023. He was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court in 2021 for robbery and attempted burglary and was jailed for six years.

Whitten has links to the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire areas and is of thin build with grey hair, blue eyes and has tattoos on his arms and torso.

Justin Poynton, 46, also absconded from the prison on Friday 14 July 2023. He was convicted at Derby Crown Court in 2022 for burglary and fraud and was jailed for four years.

Jaye Whitten, (left) and Justin Poynton. Photo Derbyshire Police

Poynton has links to the Derby area and is 5’10” tall with grey hair, blue eyes and has numerous tattoos on his neck, hands and arms.