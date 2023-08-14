News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, August 14

With the summer holidays in full swing, many Derbyshire residents will be jetting off abroad – but they may face delays to their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:No cancelled or delayed flights.

Manchester Airport:

A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.comA number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
Most Popular

Lufthansa flight LH941 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 9.45am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryanair flight RK3226 to Oslo – estimated departure at 11.14am.

Ryanair flight FR3242 to Beziers – estimated departure at 11.49am.

Aegean Airlines flight A3639 to Athens – estimated departure at 11.19am.

Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 12.55pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.35pm.

Ryanair flight RK9073 to Alicante – estimated departure at 3.21pm.

EasyJet flight U22139 to Antalya – estimated departure at 3.18pm.

TUI flight BY574 to Antalya – estimated departure at 6.50pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EasyJet flight U22023 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 8.05pm.

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace man after pub attack in Derbyshire town centre leaves victim hospitalised

Birmingham Airport:

KLM flight KL1422 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 10.20am.

TUI flight BY305 to Antalya – estimated departure at 7.35pm.

Related topics:Birmingham AirportDerbyshireEast MidlandsManchester