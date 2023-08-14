Police appeal to trace man after pub attack in Derbyshire town centre leaves victim hospitalised
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that left a man needing hospital treatment at The Harrow pbut on Market Place, Ilkeston.
It was reported that another man threw a glass at the victim’s while he was outside smoking at around 11.30pm on Thursday, April 27.
Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident, and officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the assault.
If you recognise this man or have any information which could aid the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000255095:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – DM the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.