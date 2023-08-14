Police appeal to trace man after pub attack in Derbyshire town centre leaves victim hospitalised

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that left a man needing hospital treatment at The Harrow pbut on Market Place, Ilkeston.

It was reported that another man threw a glass at the victim’s while he was outside smoking at around 11.30pm on Thursday, April 27.

Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident, and officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the assault.

This is the man that officers wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise this man or have any information which could aid the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000255095:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – DM the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101