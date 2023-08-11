Illegal traveller camp set up next to school outside Chesterfield – as council and police work for swift eviction
A traveller camp has been set up at Deincourt Fields, next to the North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy on Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield.
The Illegal Encampment Taskforce (IET), chaired by the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, met yesterday to discuss the camp.
An IET spokesperson said: “The taskforce, which comprises of North East Derbyshire District Council, Derbyshire Police, the Land Owner, Parish Councils and other partners, are working together to remove the travellers as swiftly and safely as possible.
“The situation is being monitored closely by the Council and local police officers to reassure residents until the site is vacated.
“North East Derbyshire District Council will subsequently cleanse the area and remove any waste and the land owner will secure the site.”