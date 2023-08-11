A traveller camp has been set up at Deincourt Fields, next to the North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy on Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield.

The Illegal Encampment Taskforce (IET), chaired by the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, met yesterday to discuss the camp.

An IET spokesperson said: “The taskforce, which comprises of North East Derbyshire District Council, Derbyshire Police, the Land Owner, Parish Councils and other partners, are working together to remove the travellers as swiftly and safely as possible.

A number of caravans can be seen at the site.

“The situation is being monitored closely by the Council and local police officers to reassure residents until the site is vacated.