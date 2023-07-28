All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Friday, July 28
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
Manchester Airport:EasyJet flight U27002 to Malaga – estimated departure at 10.01am.
Scandinavian Airlines flight SK540 to Copenhagen – estimated departure at 11.15am.
Pegasus flight PC1816 to Antalya – estimated departure at 2.00pm.
EasyJet flight U22009 to Tenerife – estimated departure at 4.00pm.
Lufthansa flight LH953 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 9.45am.
Aer Lingus flight EI3647 to Belfast – estimated departure at 4.20pm.