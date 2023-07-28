News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Friday, July 28

Derbyshire holidaymakers may face disruption to the start of their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

Boeing 737 landing on runway 27 at EMA airportBoeing 737 landing on runway 27 at EMA airport
Boeing 737 landing on runway 27 at EMA airport
Manchester Airport:EasyJet flight U27002 to Malaga – estimated departure at 10.01am.

Scandinavian Airlines flight SK540 to Copenhagen – estimated departure at 11.15am.

Pegasus flight PC1816 to Antalya – estimated departure at 2.00pm.

EasyJet flight U22009 to Tenerife – estimated departure at 4.00pm.

Birmingham Airport:

Lufthansa flight LH953 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 9.45am.

Aer Lingus flight EI3647 to Belfast – estimated departure at 4.20pm.

