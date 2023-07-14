All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Friday, July 14
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
There are no delays or cancellations today, but Ryanair flight FR1542 to Rome, which was supposed to depart at 6.00am tomorrow morning, has been cancelled.
Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 10.37am.
Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich – estimated departure at 11.18am.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.50am.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.00pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI45 to New York – cancelled.
EasyJet flight U22187 to Geneva – estimated departure at 3.15pm.
EasyJet flight U22017 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 4.26pm.
Jet2 flight LS937 to Pafos – estimated departure at 4.00pm.
EasyJet flight U22009 to Tenerife – estimated departure at 4.02pm.
EasyJet flight U2715 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 5.25pm.
EasyJet flight U22229 to Prague – estimated departure at 7.20pm.
EasyJet flight U22023 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 8.21pm.
TUI flight BY568 to Punta Cana – estimated departure at 11.50am.
Emirates flight EK40 to Dubai – estimated departure at 3.30pm.
Blue Islands flight SI2273 to Jersey – estimated departure at 9.50pm.
Eurowings flight EW9331 to Düsseldorf – cancelled.