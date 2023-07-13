Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis announces bid to run for East Midlands Mayor

Councillor Barry Lewis, the current leader of Derbyshire County Council (DCC), has confirmed today that he has put himself forward for selection as the Conservative candidate for East Midlands Mayor.

This mayoral role will oversee the East Midlands devolution area, announced last year by the Government, which consists of Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham, and Nottinghamshire.

The directly-elected mayor will have powers over housing, transport and skills – with the Government promising a £1.14bn investment fund over 30 years.

Cllr Barry Lewis is hoping to become the first East Midlands Mayor.

Cllr Lewis has been the leader of DCC since 2017, having first become involved in local politics some 17 years ago. He said: “From Rushcliffe to High Peak, devolution must deliver benefits to all our residents, it must recognise the importance and challenges facing our two cities but equally recognise that our many rural villages and rural market towns face challenges.

“For too long our region has not seen the kind of investment that our other English regions have, and we risk falling further behind unless we can turn the dial in our favour. By using this county devolution deal we can do that.”

Cllr Lewis is the second person to throw their hat in the ring after Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield, announced that he would stand for the role.

Discussing what he would focus on if elected, Cllr Lewis stressed that he wanted to boost the region’s manufacturing prowess. He said he hoped to ensure that the area’s world-leading skills in aviation, rail and motor manufacturing can pivot to provide solutions for the future and help build a green economy.

Cllr Lewis also highlighted the importance of integrated transport – but confirmed that he would not support proposals such as the ultra low emission zones introduced in London.

He had previously been opposed to the idea of an elected mayor for the East Midlands – and said the role needs a candidate without ‘any baggage.’

“The role of East Midlands Mayor will be a big job – it needs someone that doesn’t have baggage or competing priorities, other than putting our region front and centre. Whatever people may feel about having a mayor, and in some ways, I share those reservations, but the fact is this region won’t get the full benefit of devolution without one. Government is clear on this and the legislation to deliver it will likely be completed well before a general election, thus baking in the arrangements for this region and requiring a Mayoral election by 2024.

