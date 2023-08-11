News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Friday, August 11

Derbyshire holidaymakers may face disruption to their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

Eastern Airways flight T3249 to Paris – estimated departure at 11.50am.

A number of flights to popular holiday destinations will face delays today. Credit: Arena Photo UK - stock.adobe.comA number of flights to popular holiday destinations will face delays today. Credit: Arena Photo UK - stock.adobe.com
A number of flights to popular holiday destinations will face delays today. Credit: Arena Photo UK - stock.adobe.com
Aer Lingus flight EI3689 to Belfast – cancelled.

Manchester Airport:

Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin – cancelled.

Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 10.57am.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.23am.

Ryanair flight FR9844 to Santander – estimated departure at 1.56pm.

TUI flight to Amsterdam (scheduled departure at 12.30pm) – cancelled.

Egyptair flight MS782 to Cairo – estimated departure at 3.05pm.

EasyJet flight U22165 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 3.41pm.

EasyJet flight U2705 to Belfast – estimated departure at 4.35pm.

EasyJet flight U22237 to Copenhagen – estimated departure at 7.26pm.

EasyJet flight U22195 to Hamburg – estimated departure at 7.26pm.

Birmingham Airport:

No cancellations or delays.

