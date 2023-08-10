Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes has repeatedly asked the county council to consider a full or partial resurfacing of Middlecroft Road, in Staveley. The council has sent inspectors to review the road's surface and they have reported that the road does not meet the county's guidelines for a full resurface.

This week Cllr Hayes recorded a short video from inside her car to illustrate the damage to the road surface and the impact this has on drivers.

In the video she said the road is in a dire state and potholes have not been patched very well, meaning they last only a couple of weeks.

As the video goes on the car is jiggling up and down on the uneven surface. Cllr Hayes added the road is so badly patched that in places it resembles a quilt and some of the speed bumps edges are almost flattened by wear.

She said that pavements along the road aren’t any better, causing trip hazards to pedestrians and people have had to put up with it for ‘way too long’.

Speaking to Derbyshire Times, Cllr Hayes added: “It’s a very busy road, it connects two main parts of Staveley so it gets lots of traffic. It’s a major bus route and because of it has wear and tear over the years that has left it in a bad state. I reported it a number of times to the county council and they said it is not in a bad enough state to warrant a resurface.

"I did the film because I wanted to show them that I really disagree. It is one of the worst roads in the area. I get complaints from residents about that stretch of road almost weekly. I want the council to resurface the road and replace the speed bumps which are crumbling.”