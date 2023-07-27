News you can trust since 1855
These major Derbyshire A-roads are among those set to be impacted by repair works next month.These major Derbyshire A-roads are among those set to be impacted by repair works next month.
All of the A-roads being closed for repairs across Chesterfield and Derbyshire in August – including the A61, A619 and A6

A number of busy A-roads will be fully or partially closed in Chesterfield and Derbyshire across August.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST

Each summer, with help from district and borough councils, Derbyshire County Council (DCC) carries out a maintenance programme on all the dual carriageways in the county.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, emptying the gullies and drains, making any road repairs needed, and any other bits of maintenance work that needs carrying out.

The district and borough councils will be picking up any litter at the side of the road or in the central reservation.

DCC’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “Once a year we give all our dual carriageways a ‘spring’ clean. We used to do this in the spring, but now we don’t start until July so that we are kinder to nature. By letting the grass grow a bit longer and giving some species longer to flower or seed we’re helping give our local environment and wildlife a boost.

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace pair in connection with thefts from shop in Derbyshire town centre

“By working together with different teams and our district and borough council partners, we can work faster and reduce our impact on those travelling.

“Most of the dual carriageways will only have lane closures, but we will need to fully close some of them to enable the work to be carried out safely. Where this is the case, we’ll be sure to work as quickly as possible. I’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

The full list of dual carriageways set to close in the coming weeks, and those impacted by lane closures, can be found below.

Lane closures will be in effect along the A6 Chapel bypass from 7.00am until 3.30pm on each of the following days - Tuesday, August 1, Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3.

1. A6 Chapel-en-le-Frith

Lane closures will be in effect along the A6 Chapel bypass from 7.00am until 3.30pm on each of the following days - Tuesday, August 1, Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3. Photo: Google

On Friday, August 4, there will be lane closures on the A6 at Taddington between 7.00am and 3.30pm.

2. A6 Taddington

On Friday, August 4, there will be lane closures on the A6 at Taddington between 7.00am and 3.30pm. Photo: Google

On Saturday, August 5, the A619 Rother Way will close from 4.00am until 11.00am.

3. A619 Rother Way

On Saturday, August 5, the A619 Rother Way will close from 4.00am until 11.00am. Photo: Google

On Sunday, August 6, the A61 will be closed between Tesco and the Horns Bridge Roundabout from 4.00am until 4.00pm.

4. A61 Chesterfield

On Sunday, August 6, the A61 will be closed between Tesco and the Horns Bridge Roundabout from 4.00am until 4.00pm. Photo: Google

