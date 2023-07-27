Police appeal to trace pair in connection with thefts from shop in Derbyshire town centre
The Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating the thefts of items of clothing and beauty products from Boots on High Street, Ripley – which took place on Monday, July 17.
Officers have now released images of a man and woman they wish to speak to in connection with these incidents.
If you witnessed the incidents, you recognise either of these individuals, or you have information which could help officers trace them, you are asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
Reports can be made to the force using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*451231:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.