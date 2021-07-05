All lanes reopen after van fire on M1 near Derbyshire
Highways England have reopened part of the M1 near Derbyshire following an earlier van fire.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:38 am
The blaze was reported at around 6.30am, causing lane closures and long traffic delays on the M1 southbound between Trowell Services and junction 25 at the A52 to Nottingham/Derbyshire.
Fire crews attended the scene and all lanes have now reopened.
No further details have been released.
Traffic had been warned to expect delays of up to 60 minutes as a result of the fire, which caused tailbacks of over seven miles.