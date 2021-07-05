All lanes reopen after van fire on M1 near Derbyshire

Highways England have reopened part of the M1 near Derbyshire following an earlier van fire.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:38 am
Traffic pictured earlier on the M1 southbound as a result of the van fire (Picture: Traffic England)

The blaze was reported at around 6.30am, causing lane closures and long traffic delays on the M1 southbound between Trowell Services and junction 25 at the A52 to Nottingham/Derbyshire.

Fire crews attended the scene and all lanes have now reopened.

No further details have been released.

Traffic had been warned to expect delays of up to 60 minutes as a result of the fire, which caused tailbacks of over seven miles.

