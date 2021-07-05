Van fire causes over seven miles of tailbacks on M1 through Derbyshire

There are long delays on the M1 southbound following the van fire

Traffic has slowed dramatically on approach to the incident on the M1 southbound, with tailbacks spanning 7.5 miles to junction 27.

Shortly after 6.30am, Highways England reported that two lanes have been closed on the carriageway between Trowell Services an junction 25 at the A52 to Nottingham/Derbyshire following a vehicle fire.

Traffic officers and firefighters were on their way to the scene at that time.

In an update at 8am, Highways England said: “There are 60 minute delays on the approach to this #M1 incident above usual journey times spanning 7.5 miles back to J27. Average speeds on approach to the incident are less than 10 mph."