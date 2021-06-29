All lanes now reopen on M1 in Derbyshire after ‘serious’ collision

Highways England tweeted this picture of the crash scene.

The northbound carriageway was shut shortly before 10am this morning between junction 26, for Ripley, and junction 28, for Matlock.

A spokesperson for Highways England described the crash as ‘serious’ and added the stretch of the motorway would remain closed ‘while we deal with a large spillage and debris’ from the collision.

Traffic was later allowed to pass in lane four after the collision was cleared.

Despite this, motorists were warned of delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times between junction 26 and junction 28 as work continued to clear the spillage caused by the crash.

The Highways England spokesperson said: “The delays are due to an earlier collision which has since been cleared – however, a substantial amount of fuel has covered the carriageway.

“Lanes one, two and three of four are closed between junction 27 and junction 28 while we clear the spillage from the carriageway.

“Traffic is passing the incident in lane four. The queue of congestion approaching the scene spans approximately six miles back to junction 26.”

In an update shortly after 5pm this afternoon, Highways England said that all lanes of the motorway have now reopened.