A38 lanes in Derbyshire reopen after vehicle broke down
All lanes of the busy A38 in Derbyshire have been reopened after Highways England temporarily closed one side of the road, following a vehicle break down.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:58 am
Updated
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:59 am
Drivers were only able to travel on one lane of the A38 northbound this morning (Friday, May 21) between the junctions with the A61 Alfreton and the M1.
It comes after a vehicle broke down in the live lane.
There were delays of around 10 minutes as recovery workers made their way to the scene.
The vehicle has now been recovered.