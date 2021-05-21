A38 lanes in Derbyshire reopen after vehicle broke down

Drivers were only able to travel on one lane of the A38 northbound this morning (Friday, May 21) between the junctions with the A61 Alfreton and the M1.

It comes after a vehicle broke down in the live lane.

There were delays of around 10 minutes as recovery workers made their way to the scene.

Highways England have reopened all lanes on the A38 northbound in Derbyshire – between the junctions with the A61 Alfreton and the M1 after a vehicle broke down. Credit: Highways England.

The vehicle has now been recovered.