Government Minister Oliver Dowden visits Bolsover Castle

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, was invited to the English Heritage-owned attraction by Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher.

Mr Fletcher has campaigned to raise the profile of the area’s tourism potential since he was elected as MP in December 2019.

The district is also home to the popular Creswell Crags and Hardwick Hall and during the Cabinet Minister’s visit, Mr Fletcher highlighted how tourism could create more jobs in the area.

Mr Fletcher said: “We have a burgeoning tourism industry here in the constituency and we have the chance to capitalise on the brilliant attractions we have throughout the area.