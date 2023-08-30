News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

124 roads in Derbyshire to undergo resurfacing next month

More than 100 roads in Derbyshire are to undergo resurfacing as part of a £1million programme.
By Oliver McManus
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST

The scheme will cover 124 residential roads using a process called micro-asphalt: a liquid mixture of stone, cement, and bitumen which seals the roads and prevents further damage.

It will be laid in two applications on top of the existing road to create a new, smooth surface. The repair is able to be completed in around 20 minutes and it is hopes that delays and inconvenience for motorists will be minimsed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The process does rely on dry weather so last-minute changes to the resurfacing schedule may have to be made.

Work will be carried out to repair Derbyshire highwaysWork will be carried out to repair Derbyshire highways
Work will be carried out to repair Derbyshire highways
Most Popular

READ THIS: Walkers complete equality walk to raise money for Derbyshire LGBT+

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for highways assets and transport said: “Our £1 million micro-asphalt programme will help us to get weather prepared for the colder, wintry weather by sealing existing road surfaces against the worst of the rain and frost. This is part of our ongoing, three-year, £120 million investment in the county’s roads and pavements.

“The process is fast, helping to minimise delays for local road users. We’ve carefully identified the 124 roads for repair, using feedback from residents and our own surveys, to make sure we target our resources in the most effective way.

“The new surfacing will be much smoother and offer improved skid resistance, providing a safety benefit for local road users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leaflets delivered door to door and temporary road warning signs will be used to inform residents living in areas where the micro-asphalt repairs will be carried out.

The programme of resurfacing will start on September 6 and is expected to finish in late-October.

To help minimise delays and inconvenience, residents are asked to:

  • park cars on a neighbouring street to avoid any last-minute delays to the repair programme
  • avoid any sudden braking or steering manoeuvres on the new surface until it has fully dried
  • take care at junctions where the give way and centre line road markings have been replaced
  • try to avoid walking on the surface until it has dried - white spirit can be used to remove any bitumen from shoes or a bicycle
  • take extra care driving on the new surface until it has fully dried
Related topics:DerbyshireWalkers