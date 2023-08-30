News you can trust since 1855
Walkers and activists complete equality walk to raise money for Derbyshire LGBT+

Walkers and activistist have completed the six-mile walk from Chesterfield to Millthorpe to raise money for the local LGBT+ community.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST

Walkers began the annual Edward Carpenter walk from the steps of Chesterfield’s town hall, with Deputy Mayor Cllr Jenny Flood and her consort Ms Heather Miles wishing those taking part well as their journey began..

After three hours of trekking, the intrepid walkers arrived at the Royal Oak pub in Millthorpe for a well deserved drink.

This year's walk organiser, Ed Fordham said: “We had stunning weather, no rain, and the views as ever did not disappoint. I want to thank all those who took part as those who sponsored us to walk - was have so fair raised over £500 for the LGBT+ centre in Rutland Road which will help young people and adults across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.”

Walkers with Deputy Mayor Cllr Jenny Flood and consort Heather Miles on the steps of the town hall before the walk beganWalkers with Deputy Mayor Cllr Jenny Flood and consort Heather Miles on the steps of the town hall before the walk began
Derbyshire LGBT+ works with the Borough Council and with the County Council to make local communities fairer and more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community.

This was the 4th annual Edward Carpenter walk, which has raised over £2000 since its inception in 2019.

The walk is named after local writer and radical campaigner, Edward Carpenter (1844-1929) who openly lived with his same-sex partner, George Merrill. in Millthorpe. In a time when homosexuality was illegal, this led Carpenter to be considered a local LGBT icon.

Donations for the walk are still being accepted on a just giving page. Plans for a fifth consecutive walk next year are already in place for Sunday 1st September 2024. Contact Cllr Ed Fordham on ed.fordham@gmail.com or contact Derbyshire LGBT+ if you wish to take part.

