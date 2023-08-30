Walkers and activists complete equality walk to raise money for Derbyshire LGBT+

Walkers began the annual Edward Carpenter walk from the steps of Chesterfield’s town hall, with Deputy Mayor Cllr Jenny Flood and her consort Ms Heather Miles wishing those taking part well as their journey began..

After three hours of trekking, the intrepid walkers arrived at the Royal Oak pub in Millthorpe for a well deserved drink.

This year's walk organiser, Ed Fordham said: “We had stunning weather, no rain, and the views as ever did not disappoint. I want to thank all those who took part as those who sponsored us to walk - was have so fair raised over £500 for the LGBT+ centre in Rutland Road which will help young people and adults across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.”

Walkers with Deputy Mayor Cllr Jenny Flood and consort Heather Miles on the steps of the town hall before the walk began

Derbyshire LGBT+ works with the Borough Council and with the County Council to make local communities fairer and more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community.

This was the 4th annual Edward Carpenter walk, which has raised over £2000 since its inception in 2019.

The walk is named after local writer and radical campaigner, Edward Carpenter (1844-1929) who openly lived with his same-sex partner, George Merrill. in Millthorpe. In a time when homosexuality was illegal, this led Carpenter to be considered a local LGBT icon.

