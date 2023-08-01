1,049 days later Derbyshire road finally to re-open after £300,000 programme of roadworks

Oker Lane and Hell Bank were both subject to major landslides after periods of heavy rain

Oker Road, near Darley Bridge, was first required to close on January 5, 2021 following a major landslip on New Year’s Eve.

The first local authority inspection of the site took place on January 5 with the road closed for safety reasons ever since.

Huge downpours of rain caused the land to the south of the road to slip and badly crack the surface of the road. Another major landslip was reported on Hell Bank.

Now major repair works will begin at Oker Road on Monday, August 7 and last up to 15 weeks. The scheduled completion date – November 20 – would be 1,049 days since the initial closure.

The £300,000 repair programme will involve installing drainage to intercept and redirect groundwater in the area to prevent future landslips.

Work will also be carried out to improve the support for the new road surface.

The repairs also include resurfacing Oker Road following damage caused by the landslip. Once completed, the road will reopen to two-way traffic.

Records show that the land in the area, known as the Will Shores Slip, is prone to subsidence with the first repairs being undertaken in the mid-1980s.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for highways assets and transport said: “Climate change is bringing much more changeable weather to our county, with the torrential rainfall we’re often experiencing causing major landslips on steep ground.

“We’ve unfortunately had a number of landslips across the county, which we’re working on how best to address, as they require significant engineering works and financial investment to repair due to the nature of the land.

“I know Oker is a major local route which affects many residents, so I welcome the start of this repair project. I’d like to thank local residents for their patience and the landowners for their help to enable us to undertake the repairs.”