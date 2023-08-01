The Welbeck Estate, one of the great traditional landed estates situated near Worksop in Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Forest, is in the final stages of the long-term project to bring the Estate’s historic buildings back into use to build a creative and sustainable community.

The complete transformation of Grade-II listed 18th Century Cuckney House on the Welbeck Estate will be revealed for the first time early next month (August).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Porter, Property & Rural Estates Director said: “By breathing new life into this grand house and other buildings at Welbeck and using sustainable practices and environmentally friendly measures, the Estate will thrive well into the future.2

Cuckney House in Welbeck Estate will be turned into a 32-person holiday accommodation.

A solar farm and air-source heat pumps power the house. Other recent conversions into holiday accommodation include the barns at Holbeck and a former stable at Belph.

Set in a secluded woodland with manicured grounds, Cuckney House is best known for having starred in the 2014 multi-award-winning film Testament of Youth, Vera Brattain’s coming-of-age story during World War I.

The building has been empty for the past 10 years and this project will bring the house back into use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renovation of Cuckney House will bring the property back into use this August as a stunning country house for gatherings, with plenty of accommodation for events such as big birthday celebrations, self-catering family holidays, corporate events and small weddings.

The interiors include three beautiful reception rooms and 15 bedrooms which sleep 31; Northern Design Award winner Rachel McLane has sympathetically dressed every room in a classic, timeless style that shines a light on the original architectural features.

Guests staying at Cuckney will be able to make use of a large dining room for 28 people and a function room for 40, among a whole host of other highlights from a tennis court to an outdoor kitchen. Also given a new lease of life are the stunning kitchen gardens.