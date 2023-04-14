News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
5 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
5 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
6 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Tragedy as Peak District walker collapses and dies after mountain rescue team deployed

A mountain rescue team was deployed after a Peak District hiker collapsed earlier this week – with the casualty sadly passing away at the scene.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read

At 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 12, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist with an incident involving a collapsed walker in the fields above Pott Shrigley – just a few miles over the Cheshire border.

An MRT spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of all agencies involved, the walker was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police warn residents of Derbyshire towns to keep motorbikes and mopeds secure after spate of thefts

The walker could not be revived after collapsing in the Peak District.The walker could not be revived after collapsing in the Peak District.
The walker could not be revived after collapsing in the Peak District.
Most Popular

“The team would like to pass on our condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictPoliceDerbyshire