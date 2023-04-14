Tragedy as Peak District walker collapses and dies after mountain rescue team deployed

At 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 12, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist with an incident involving a collapsed walker in the fields above Pott Shrigley – just a few miles over the Cheshire border.

An MRT spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of all agencies involved, the walker was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walker could not be revived after collapsing in the Peak District.