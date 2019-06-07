LIVE: M1 trapped traffic cleared after serious collision- traffic updates

All trapped traffic has been cleared after the closure of the M1 at J34.

Key points:

M1 northbound remains closed at J34 as an investigation takes place.

South Yorkshire police said there has been a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

M1 southbound lane has re-opened

The northbound carriageway is expected to re-open at 4pm.

Emergency services received reports of an accident at around 8.20am this morning (Friday June 7).

Traffic is being diverted to J35

Bus services are facing major delays across South Yorkshire