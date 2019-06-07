LIVE: M1 southbound lane reopens after serious multi-vehicle crash - traffic updates

The southbound lane of the M1 has re-opened between J34 and J35 after to a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Key points:

M1 northbound remains closed at J34.

READ MORE: LIVE: M1 CLOSED both ways after serious multi-vehicle crash - traffic updates

South Yorkshire police said there has been a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

Highways England are beginning rearward relief to remove trapped traffic from the area.

It will take approx two hours to clear all trapped vehicles

Credit: The Original Northern Giraffe (Twitter)

READ MORE: M1 closed after serious collision near Meadowhall

Emergency services are at scene and helimed are on route.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene

Traffic is being diverted to J35

Bus services are facing major delays across South Yorkshire

Buses are facing major delays