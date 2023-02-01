News you can trust since 1855
Tooth Fairy payments down 10% in Chesterfield - but some children still get as much as £20 a tooth

Payments from the Tooth Fairy are down 10% in Chesterfield as children lose out due to the cost of living crisis, according to a new survey.

By Jules StensonContributor
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:37pm

The average payment from the Tooth Fairy in the county is £1.10 - down from £1.22 five years ago. It is the same figures as the Derbyshire average.

The survey found that in affluent parts of Derbyshire children are getting £5, £10 or even £20 notes under pillows instead of the more traditional coins. Just under one in ten children (9%) get £10 per tooth - amounting to £200 for a full set of all 20 baby teeth.

Some kids get as much as £20 per tooth from the fairy
The results come from a new survey of 5,000 parents by Dental Phobia, a website set up to help the millions in the UK who fear going to the dentist.

Dental Phobia set up panels throughout the UK including Derbyshire to find out how much average Tooth Fairy payments were in all the UK’s leading cities and counties.

It found that 27% of children get a £1 coin for each lost two, 25% get a £2 coin, and 14% get less than £1 - most typically 50p. A further 12% get £5, 9% get £10, 3% get between £10 and £20 and 2% get more than £20. Only 8% of kids never receive a visit from the Tooth Fairy.

Dentist Rhona Eskander, said: "As dentists, we find that parents and children who are most excited by the Tooth Fairy and make sure that it visits with each lost tooth also take dental care most seriously, too. Tooth Fairy children brush their teeth most regularly with little parental pressure.”

