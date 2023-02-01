Tooth Fairy payments down 10% in Chesterfield - but some children still get as much as £20 a tooth

The average payment from the Tooth Fairy in the county is £1.10 - down from £1.22 five years ago. It is the same figures as the Derbyshire average.

The survey found that in affluent parts of Derbyshire children are getting £5, £10 or even £20 notes under pillows instead of the more traditional coins. Just under one in ten children (9%) get £10 per tooth - amounting to £200 for a full set of all 20 baby teeth.

Some kids get as much as £20 per tooth from the fairy

The results come from a new survey of 5,000 parents by Dental Phobia, a website set up to help the millions in the UK who fear going to the dentist.

Dental Phobia set up panels throughout the UK including Derbyshire to find out how much average Tooth Fairy payments were in all the UK’s leading cities and counties.

It found that 27% of children get a £1 coin for each lost two, 25% get a £2 coin, and 14% get less than £1 - most typically 50p. A further 12% get £5, 9% get £10, 3% get between £10 and £20 and 2% get more than £20. Only 8% of kids never receive a visit from the Tooth Fairy.