Teenage drug driver arrested in Chesterfield – as he tries to find love on Snapchat while driving

A teenage driver has been arrested in Chesterfield after he failed a drug test.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 10:34am

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit spotted the driver of a red Seat vehicle using his mobile phone while driving.

Police said that after exchanging Snapchat details with a potential new girlfriend, the 17-year-old driver decided to show off by driving away at speed.

When stopped by officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit, the teenager failed a test for cannabis. The teenager was arrested and had his five-months-old driving licence seized.