This is why you might see lots of firefighters outside Chesterfield College today

Chesterfield College is urging residents not to be alarmed if they see firefighters outside its Infirmary Road campus this morning.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is taking part in a training exercise at the site.

A Chesterfield College spokesperson said: "Residents should be warned that this is simply a chance for the fire and rescue team to practice their skills in a realistic setting."

