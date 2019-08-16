Strike action will affect some East Midlands Trains services on Saturday

Some East Midlands Trains services will be affected tomorrow due to strike action.

The RMT union have announced their intent to carry out a fourth day of industrial action on Saturday on the eve of the Abellio franchise handover.

The dispute is over East Midlands Trains 'management’s failure to bring a meaningful resolution to RMT members’ concerns over Sunday working, pay discrimination and contract issues'.

Services to and from London will not be impacted and will run as planned, while services will continue to run on the majority of local routes, East Midlands Trains said.

There will be revised timetables and replacement coach services on some routes.

Arrangements have been made for tickets to be used with other operators.

People are being advised to check their journey before they travel.

RMT general secretary, Mick Cash, said: “RMT senior conductors on East Midlands Trains are taking further strike action tomorrow (Saturday) because of management’s intransigence and lack of commitment to deal with contractual issues such as compulsory Sunday working, wage discrimination and other matters.

“I want to congratulate our members for their magnificent show of strength during the three previous weekends of rock solid action in their fight for decent working conditions and respect at work.

“Abellio, as the new franchise holder, need to do the right thing and put an end the bad practices of the previous franchise holder and enter into meaningful talks that can bring an end to the dispute.

“The union remains available for talks but in the meantime our EMT members stand firm in their fight for justice.”

Sarah Turner, general manager for East Midlands Trains, said: “We are very sorry that our customers and colleagues have been affected by this RMT dispute. It is extremely disappointing that the RMT are continuing with a further day of action on the last day of our franchise. This action is over contracts that have been in place for six years and have not been changed, and were introduced with the RMT's full agreement. Once again, our focus will be on making sure we provide the best service for customers this Saturday and we thank them for their patience."

Check your journey at www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk.