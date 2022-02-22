Teenager dies in crash near Derbyshire beauty spot

The collision, which saw a grey Isuzu D-Max collide with a tree, took place on the B5035 close to the junction for Brassington, near Carsington Water, at around 3am on Sunday, February 13.

Nineteen-year-old Jack Hotchkiss, who was from the Foston area and was a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police are appealing for help after a teenager tragically died near this junction, close to Carsington Water. Image: Google Maps.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s from Ashbourne area, has been released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on the B5035 and may have dashcam footage from of the Isuzu.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*087799:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact