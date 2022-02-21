Driver hit sheep near Chesterfield farm - killing 11 in “horrific” scene

Harry Marriott, 29, hit the animals after a night out in various pubs however he immediately left the scene in his “badly-damaged” car and waited until he arrived home to phone police.

Prosecutor Angela Hadfield told Chesterfield Magistrates Court police were forced to close Alicehead Road, Ashover, due to the “large amount of debris” left there on October 30.

Ms Hadfield said: “Police described it as a horrific scene - he drove away in his badly-damaged car and called police later when he got home.

“He said he had been out with his father to a few pubs - he had drunk a pint of alcohol. He was driving and hit the sheep and simply did not see them. He panicked.”

The defendant claimed he had “a number of drinks at his home before police attended.

Marriott, who had no previous convictions and appeared in court with no legal representation, told District Judge Jonathan Taaffe: “I panicked and I contacted the police as soon as I got home,

“I didn’t know what to do - I’m a bit ashamed of myself.”

However District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Marriott “I don’t believe a word of it”.

He said: “Someone from a farming background wreaks carnage in the road and substantial damage to his own vehicle and drives off.

“It seems to me you chose to drive off and not contact police simply because you had been drinking - that’s what the facts seem to say.

“This is a serious incident because it shows, whatever the case of this accident, your responsibility as a road user was not dealt with as it should be.

“You left the scene in utter carnage with animals which would have been in distress - there’s only one logical explanation as to why you left the scene.”

Marriott, of Pinewood Road, Matlock, admitted failing to stop after an accident.

He was banned from driving for six months, handed an eight-week curfew, made to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.