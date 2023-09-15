Teen hospitalised after being hit by lorry on busy Chesterfield route
A teenager was taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry along a major Chesterfield route yesterday.
Derbyshire Police were called reports of a collision on High Street, Old Whittington, just after 3.15pm on Thursday, September 14 following a report of a collision.
The collision involved a lorry and a teenage pedestrian. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
High Street was closed following the collision, but reopened at around 5.40pm yesterday.