Teen hospitalised after being hit by lorry on busy Chesterfield route

A teenager was taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry along a major Chesterfield route yesterday.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Derbyshire Police were called reports of a collision on High Street, Old Whittington, just after 3.15pm on Thursday, September 14 following a report of a collision.

The collision involved a lorry and a teenage pedestrian. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

High Street was closed following the collision, but reopened at around 5.40pm yesterday.

