Derbyshire Police were called reports of a collision on High Street, Old Whittington, just after 3.15pm on Thursday, September 14 following a report of a collision.

The collision involved a lorry and a teenage pedestrian. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

