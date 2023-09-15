News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
What else do you think would upset people in Chesterfield if they were asked?What else do you think would upset people in Chesterfield if they were asked?
What else do you think would upset people in Chesterfield if they were asked?

10 things you should NEVER say to someone from Chesterfield and Derbyshire (and why)

Chesterfield folk are the loveliest people in the world but cross them at your peril!
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:45 BST

So if they’ve got a monk on (bad mood) you’re probably an outsider who has said the wrong thing to them.

Here are ten things not to say if you want to keep Chesterfield folk smiling...

The town is justifiably proud of its iconic Crooked Spire. A church spire is the pointed section and a steeple is the tower.

1. Calling town's landmark the Crooked Steeple

The town is justifiably proud of its iconic Crooked Spire. A church spire is the pointed section and a steeple is the tower. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
We know how much the people of Chesterfield want an ice rink but there are no plans for it - so don't ask when it's opening!

2. When is the ice rink opening?

We know how much the people of Chesterfield want an ice rink but there are no plans for it - so don't ask when it's opening! Photo: Adobe Stock/Kiryl Lis

Photo Sales
A popular attraction in Chesterfield market place, the four-legged waste collector was officially stood down by the borough council in 2013. Its retirement followed a petition and a businessman footing the £11,500 annual cost to keep the horse in place for a year.

3. 'Is the market horse around?'

A popular attraction in Chesterfield market place, the four-legged waste collector was officially stood down by the borough council in 2013. Its retirement followed a petition and a businessman footing the £11,500 annual cost to keep the horse in place for a year. Photo: Derbyshire TImes

Photo Sales
In Chesterfield parlance, there's no such thing as a bread roll - it's a cob!

4. 'Can I have a roll or a barm?'

In Chesterfield parlance, there's no such thing as a bread roll - it's a cob! Photo: Adobe Stock/Pamela D McAdams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire