A 14-year-old boy has been charged after an emergency service worker was allegedly assaulted, Chesterfield police have said

The teenager was arrested in Chesterfield town centre on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The male was charged with assault and bailed with conditions not to enter Chesterfield town centre."