The cars seized by Derbyshire police over the last few days - and the criminal reasons why
Derbyshire police have seized a number of cars over the last few days
Monday 15 April 2019 13:54
Here are pictures and details of vehicles taken off Derbyshire's highways by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit recently. The information comes from the unit's Twitter account - @DerbyshireRPU.
1. 'HEARTBREAK ON WAY TO KFC DATE'
The tweet said: "A6 Buxton. Enroute to KFC for a date. Not got a driving licence. Sure there is a joke about a chicken crossing the road in here somewhere. #Seized."
ugc
2. 'BABIES IN ARMS'
The tweet said: "A6 Thulston. Vehicle linked to thefts. Stopped to find two babies being held in arms in the back. Driver no insurance or licence. Passenger wanted for failing to appear at court. She is arrested, driver reported, car #Seized."
ugc
3. 'I WAS GOING TO CALL THE INSURANCE COMPANY'
The tweet said: "Derby. Corsa driver purchased the car two days ago and was 'on the way home to call the insurance company'. Not insured. #Seized."
ugc
4. 'RIDER SEES US AND PARKS UP'
The tweet said: "Derby. Motorcycle rider sees us and parks up. Not insured. #Seized."
ugc
