Suspected drink-driver flips car on Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire

A suspected drink-driver has flipped their car onto its roof on the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire’s High Peak.

By Tim Paget
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:13 am

Officers from Derbyshire police posted pictures of the incident and said the motorist was twice the legal drink-drive limit when tested at the roadside last night.

A Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said on Twitter: “Woodhead Pass in the High Peak. Driver flips car on to roof.

"Twice the drink-drive limit (roadside reading). Taken to hospital and urine sample obtained for analysis.”

A suspected drink-driver has flipped their car onto its roof on the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire’s High Peak. Image: Derbyshire police.

