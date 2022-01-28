Met Office issues Derbyshire weather warning
Forecasters at the Met Office have issued a weather warning for Derbyshire.
The yellow warning for strong wind covers the period from 6pm on Sunday, January 30 to midnight on Monday, January 31.
People across the East Midlands are being warned ‘road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible’.
Some roads and bridges may also close.
The Met Office said: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
“Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto susceptible sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”
Strong north westerly winds could reach speeds of up to 60mph in hilly areas, forecaster say.