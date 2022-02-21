Storm Franklin: Flood warnings issued across Derbyshire

The River Derwent burst its banks at Little Eaton yesterday and the Environment Agency currently has 48 flood warnings in place for rivers and streams in the county.

Most are on the River Derwent, including at Chatsworth, Matlock and Belper, and its tributaries, including the River Amber at Ambergate.

Forecasters suggest the river levels on the Derwent could continue to rise during the day.

Matlock is severely flooded and several roads are closed this morning following heavy rains and high winds across the county.

Police say the Horns Bridge Roundabout at Chesterfield will reopen shortly after being closed yesterday by flooding.

Trains in the county are also being severely disrupted with East Midlands Rail services suspend ed between Ambergate and Matlock until 7.30am as emergency services are dealing with an incident at Whatstandwell.