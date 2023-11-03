News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Storm Ciarán: Fresh flood alert issued for parts of Derbyshire

Parts of Derbyshire are on flood alert again following heavy rain from Storm Ciarán.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:26 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 08:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Lower Derwent in Derbyshire, with an area including Rowsley, Matlock and Darley Darley Dale said to be at risk, alongside Belper and Derby.

The EA alert says: “Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flood alerts are also in place around Ilkeston and Heanor on the River Erewash. They come as Derbyshire land is still saturated with water from heavy rainfall brought by Storm Babet last month, which caused flooding across the county. More heavy rain is forecast for Derbyshire on Saturday.

You can find out more about EA flood alerts here

Related topics:Storm CiaránEnvironment AgencyBelperMatlockFlood alerts