Storm Ciarán: Fresh flood alert issued for parts of Derbyshire
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Lower Derwent in Derbyshire, with an area including Rowsley, Matlock and Darley Darley Dale said to be at risk, alongside Belper and Derby.
The EA alert says: “Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”
Flood alerts are also in place around Ilkeston and Heanor on the River Erewash. They come as Derbyshire land is still saturated with water from heavy rainfall brought by Storm Babet last month, which caused flooding across the county. More heavy rain is forecast for Derbyshire on Saturday.
You can find out more about EA flood alerts here