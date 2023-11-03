Parts of Derbyshire are on flood alert again following heavy rain from Storm Ciarán.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Lower Derwent in Derbyshire, with an area including Rowsley, Matlock and Darley Darley Dale said to be at risk, alongside Belper and Derby.

The EA alert says: “Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flood alerts are also in place around Ilkeston and Heanor on the River Erewash. They come as Derbyshire land is still saturated with water from heavy rainfall brought by Storm Babet last month, which caused flooding across the county. More heavy rain is forecast for Derbyshire on Saturday.