Storm Ciaran: Weather update as heavy rain set to hit Derbyshire and Peak District including Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Belper, Heanor, Alfreton, Buxton and Dronfield

Heavy rain is set to hit Derbyshire as the county is still recovering after floods caused by storm Babet.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:30 GMT
Storm Ciaran has caused havoc across the South of England overnight – with pouring rain and strong winds.

In the British Isles and Channel Islands schools have closed as a tornado weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

While there aren’t currently any weather warnings in place in Derbyshire, heavy rains and strong winds are set to hit the county.

Derbyshire residents have to brace themselves for more heavy rain following floods caused by Storm Babet less than two weeks ago.

Here is a full weather forecast for Derbsyhire towns according to Met Office

Chesterfield

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 8°

Friday, November 3 – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Dronfield

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 10° and lows of 8°

Friday, November 3 – Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Bakewell

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 8°

Friday, November 3 – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Matlock

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 8°

Friday, November 3 – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Belper

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 7°

Friday, November 3 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Alfreton

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 10° and lows of 7°

Friday, November 3 – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Heanor

Thursday, November 2 –Heavy rain changing to overcast by nighttime., with highs of 10° and lows of 7°

Friday, November 3 –Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Buxton

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 9° and lows of 7°

Friday, November 3 – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°

Saturday, November 4 – Fog changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 6° and lows of 4°

