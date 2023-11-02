Heavy rain is set to hit Derbyshire as the county is still recovering after floods caused by storm Babet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Ciaran has caused havoc across the South of England overnight – with pouring rain and strong winds.

In the British Isles and Channel Islands schools have closed as a tornado weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there aren’t currently any weather warnings in place in Derbyshire, heavy rains and strong winds are set to hit the county.

Derbyshire residents have to brace themselves for more heavy rain following floods caused by Storm Babet less than two weeks ago.

Here is a full weather forecast for Derbsyhire towns according to Met Office

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 8°

Friday, November 3 – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Dronfield

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 10° and lows of 8°

Friday, November 3 – Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Bakewell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 8°

Friday, November 3 – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Matlock

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 8°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, November 3 – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Belper

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 11° and lows of 7°

Friday, November 3 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Alfreton

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 10° and lows of 7°

Friday, November 3 – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Heanor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, November 2 –Heavy rain changing to overcast by nighttime., with highs of 10° and lows of 7°

Friday, November 3 –Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 11° and lows of 6°

Saturday, November 4 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime, with highs of 8° and lows of 6°

Buxton

Thursday, November 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 9° and lows of 7°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, November 3 – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime, with highs of 9° and lows of 5°