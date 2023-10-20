Storm Babet: Watch as lorry drives through flood pushing car into building and excess water into popular Chesterfield pub
Travis Perkins have launched an investigation after their lorry has driven through deep water, pushing a car into a building and water into a pub in Chesterfield.
The incident took place earlier today, on October 20, on the junction of Chatsworth Road and Factory Street in Chesterfield.
The footage recorded by a witness shows a Travis Perkins lorry driving through deep flood water, creating a wave that pushes a car into a building and excess water into The Anchor Pub in Brampton.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Travis Perkins said: “We take road safety very seriously. We are aware of this incident and have launched an immediate investigation.”