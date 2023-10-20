News you can trust since 1855
Travis Perkins have launched an investigation after their lorry has driven through deep water, pushing a car into a building and water into a pub in Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:45 BST
The incident took place earlier today, on October 20, on the junction of Chatsworth Road and Factory Street in Chesterfield.

The footage recorded by a witness shows a Travis Perkins lorry driving through deep flood water, creating a wave that pushes a car into a building and excess water into The Anchor Pub in Brampton.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Travis Perkins said: “We take road safety very seriously. We are aware of this incident and have launched an immediate investigation.”

