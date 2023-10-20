Video footage shows the extent of flooding across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – as storm Babet continues to cause havoc.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire County Council and the county’s emergency services have now declared a major incident across Derbyshire, as most roads are affected by flooding and many are closed. As of 4pm on Friday, October 20, there were still 91 flood warnings in place in Derbyshire, including 45 flood alerts.

Continuous heavy rain has closed roads and schools across the county - as emergency services have their hands full. 20 residents have been evacuated from the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, as it has been cordoned off due to the extent of the floods. The video shows the extent of the damage caused by the storm across the county…