Storm Babet: Watch as video shows extent of damage caused by floods as major incident declared across Derbyshire and Chesterfield
Derbyshire County Council and the county’s emergency services have now declared a major incident across Derbyshire, as most roads are affected by flooding and many are closed. As of 4pm on Friday, October 20, there were still 91 flood warnings in place in Derbyshire, including 45 flood alerts.
Continuous heavy rain has closed roads and schools across the county - as emergency services have their hands full. 20 residents have been evacuated from the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, as it has been cordoned off due to the extent of the floods. The video shows the extent of the damage caused by the storm across the county…
