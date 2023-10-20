News you can trust since 1855
Video footage shows the extent of flooding across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – as storm Babet continues to cause havoc.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:09 BST
Derbyshire County Council and the county’s emergency services have now declared a major incident across Derbyshire, as most roads are affected by flooding and many are closed. As of 4pm on Friday, October 20, there were still 91 flood warnings in place in Derbyshire, including 45 flood alerts.

Continuous heavy rain has closed roads and schools across the county - as emergency services have their hands full. 20 residents have been evacuated from the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, as it has been cordoned off due to the extent of the floods. The video shows the extent of the damage caused by the storm across the county…

For the latest updates see our live blog: Storm Babet: live updates on floods and disruption as major incident declared across Derbyshire and Chesterfield

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldDerbyshire County Council