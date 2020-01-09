Steps 'already taken' to improve north Derbyshire school criticised by Ofsted

The headteacher of a north Derbyshire school says steps have ‘already been taken’ to improve after criticism from Ofsted.

Government inspectors say Birk Hill Infant & Nursery School in Eckington ‘requires improvement’ in a report published this week.

Lead inspector Anthony O’Malley said the ‘overall effectiveness’ of the Chestnut Avenue school must get better.

However, headteacher Sue Birch said the Ofsted team had also found much to praise about both children and staff.

“Inspectors were confident that the children are well cared for, feel safe at all times and that parents’ view of the care that children receive is high,” she said.

“Inspectors reported that safeguarding of children was good, in addition they pointed out that the school has been successful in improving the curriculum in most subjects.

“The inspection highlighted areas that the school needs to improve in, and the school has already taken steps to ensure that these improvements happen with the utmost urgency.

“Whilst we are disappointed with the overall outcome we continue to strive towards providing the best education and care that we can for the children.”

Ofsted visited Birk Hill on November 13 and 14 last year and found the school requires improvement in its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management.

Inspectors say ‘the poor behaviour of some pupils limits the learning of others’ and while leaders want the pupils to be ready for their next school, ‘they do not teach them well enough how to read’.

“The books pupils read to practise their phonics do not match the sounds they learn in their lessons,” the report adds.

“Too often, pupils have to guess words by looking at the pictures in their book.”

However, the school was rated ‘good’ for its early years’ provision and personal development.

The report says: “The school’s motto is ‘Spending each day in learning, laughter and love’. Inspectors saw plenty of laughter and love. Pupils enjoy their school days.

“The care that staff have for their pupils is evident. At Birk Hill, everyone gets a warm welcome.”