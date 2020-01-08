Chesterfield school rated 'good' by Ofsted

A ‘friendly and welcoming’ Chesterfield school has been given a ‘good’ overall rating by education watchdog Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Highfield Hall Primary School in November and published their report this week.

Highfield Hall Primary School.

They found the school, on Highfield Lane, put its ‘core values of respect and compassion’ at ‘the heart of everything it does’.

Lead inspector Ged Philbin’s report finds the school, which has 410 pupils aged three to 11, to be ‘good’ overall and ‘well led’ by recently appointed headteacher Dr Mike Bywaters.

Dr Bywaters said: “I was really pleased that the report reflects what I have seen since starting here in September; that the school has respect and compassion at the heart of everything it does, and that the children are well behaved and kind to each other.

“I was also really pleased that the Inspector recognised that whilst we have a strong academic record, children who come to Highfield Hall also get a rich range of opportunities to support their wider development.

“I am incredibly proud of the pupils, who deserve immense credit, and also of the staff who work very hard to make this a great place for our children.

“I am also very grateful for our parents, who help to make the school feel like it is fully part of the community, and who are so supportive.”

The report says: “Pupils are happy and feel safe. They say that their teachers look after them, listen to them and help them to learn.

“Pupils behave well and are kind to each other. They move around school sensibly, greet others politely and show their good manners.

“They say that bullying is very rare. If it does happen, they know staff will deal with it straight away.”

Early years’ provision at the school gets a glowing report from inspectors.

“Children get off to a good start in the early years,” the report says. “They enjoy a wide range of exciting indoor and outdoor learning activities.

“Staff have high expectations. They plan activities that build on what children already know. Developing the early skills in reading and mathematics are a priority.”