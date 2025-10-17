Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton chat about 2:22 - A Ghost Story which is heading to Buxton Opera House

Following seven West End seasons, a record-breaking UK and Ireland tour and thirty productions across the globe, the stage phenomenon is coming to Buxton next month and cast Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton chat about their latest roles.

Written by Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcasts Uncanny and The Battersea Poltergeist, 2:22 A Ghost Story comes fresh from the West End theatres with a host of acclaimed star performances.

It tells the tale of Jenny, played by Stacey Dooley, who believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam, played by real life partner Kevin Clifton, is not having any of it.

They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren, who is played by Shvorne Marks and new partner Ben, played by Grant Kilburn but then agree to stay up until 2.22am the time when Jenny normally hears the hauntings.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton take on the new smash hit 2:22 A Ghost Story whcih is coming to Buxton Opera House next month. Photo Helen Murray

As the first real-life couple to star in 2:22 - A Ghost Story, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are relishing the chance to work together again as it has been seven years since they took the Glitterball Trophy on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking before rehearsals Kevin said: “There’s the real you when you’re hanging out with your mates or your family, then there’s the work version of you, and it feels odd when friends or family see the work version of you because they’re used to the real you.

“Stace knows everything about me and the way I am in normal life, so for us to become these different characters with each other will be quite funny until we relax into it.”

Stacey who is a presenter, journalist and actress starred in the smash-hit thriller for a limited run at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End in 2024.

A rehearsal shot of 2:22 A Ghost Story, featuring Shvorne Marks and Grant Kilburn along side Stacey Dooley. Photo Helen Murray

Stacey was drawn to the play the first time around because of parallels with her own life.

She said: “I had just had a little girl and we had just moved house, so I could totally understand where Jenny was coming from.

“We can either see parts of ourselves in Jenny or we’ve got pals who remind us of her.

“She’s a mum who’s just trying to find her feet.

Kevin Clifton, Stacey Dooley, Grant Kilburn, and Shvorne Marks will be appearing in 2:22 in Buxton next month. Photo Helen Murray

“She’s a teacher, so she’s got a lot going on work-wise.”

Kevin sees Sam as an equally recognisable character.

“We all know at least one Sam in our circles - someone who’s a bit of a know-it-all, who has read a few things on social media and now considers himself an expert.”

Stacey said: “Jenny and Sam’s dynamic is a world away from how me and Kev interact.

Buxton Opera House will welcome the award winning 2:22 A Ghost Story next month. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We’re pretty chill. We haven’t got the kind of head-butty relationship that they have.”

The couple are parents to two-year-old Minnie and they are bringing her on the road with them, and Stacey said: “Of course, travelling the country with a two-year-old brings its own stresses, but it’s great that we can all be together as a family.”

Since its 2021 premiere 2:22 has enjoyed a series of West End residences and headed out on its first UK tour in 2023.

It has also played Los Angeles, Australia and Ireland, and Stacey thinks it attracts return visits because it is one of those shows where once you have seen it you are tempted to go and see it a second or third time because ‘there’s so much to it, and it’s even more intriguing once you’re aware of how it ends’.

Without giving spoilers, Kevin chimes in and said: “It’s cleverly-written, it’s very interesting in terms of the subject matter, and it’s also entertaining all the way through.”

Not naming names, he adds: “You go and watch some plays and they’re like pure entertainment with not much depth to them.

“Others are really highbrow and you sort of need a manual to understand them.

“This one hits the sweet spot.”

Luton-born Stacey came to fame as a documentarian, earning an MBE in 2018 for services to broadcasting.

She made her stage debut in 2:22 in August last year and she is really looking forward to playing Jenny again.

She said: “This probably sounds cheesy but I really fell in love with the art of theatre.

“I loved every single aspect of putting a show together.

“There was such a sense of camaraderie and I loved being on stage every night.

“And now with the tour I do believe that regional theatre is hugely important.

“Everybody around the country should have the opportunity to be exposed to different kinds of shows.”

Kevin started out as a professional dancer before his seven-year tenure on Strictly turned him into a household name.

Since leaving the show he has starred in such musicals as Rock of Ages, War of the Worlds, Strictly Ballroom and Chicago, but 2:22 marks his first time appearing in a non-musical play.

He said: “I’m trying to play it cool but I’m really excited about this moment. I’m a huge fan of 2:22 and when I first saw it I thought I’d love to be part of this play.

“I love theatre and I love doing musicals, but as I’d been saying to Stace at some point doing a straight play is the goal.

Now it’s a reality and I’m buzzing about it.”

They both have their theories as to why theatregoers enjoy a good thriller.

“There’s something about scary stuff that takes you to the edge of your emotions,” said Kevin.

“And maybe there’s a bit of safety in numbers for the audience where they’re all in it together.

“They’re on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what’s going to happen next.”

Catch 2:22 - A Ghost Story at Buxton Opera House from Monday November, 17 to Saturday November, 22 prices from £22.

To book visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/events/222-a-ghost-story-2025