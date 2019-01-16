Six-year-old boy reunited with watch lost in Chesterfield town centre - thanks to online appeal

A six-year-old Derbyshire boy has been reunited with his lost watch - thanks to an online appeal.

On Monday, we published a story after Laura-Jane Campbell's son Warren lost his Star Wars Vetch smart watch in Chesterfield town centre over the weekend.

Mum's appeal for help to find watch with sentimental value lost in Chesterfield

Laura-Jane was desperate to get the watch back as it contained family photos and had been given to Warren as a present for being ringbearer at his parents wedding.

The watch had been lost in the town centre on Saturday afternoon and despite retracing their steps, the family had been unable to find it.

And thanks to the power of the internet and social media, after the story was published, Laura-Jane was contacted by a lady called Tina Kelly, and the watch has now been handed back to the family.

Laura-Jane said: "We are really grateful to Tina and it just goes to show that there are still some good people out there.

"Myself and Warren are so happy that we have his watch back."