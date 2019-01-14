Mum's appeal for help to find watch with sentimental value lost in Chesterfield

A Derbyshire mum is appealing for help to trace a watch with sentimental value after it was lost in Chesterfield at the weekend.

Laura-Jane Campbell's son Warren was wearing the Star Wars Vetch smart watch while in the town centre on Saturday.

Warren, 6, wearing the watch

But the watch, which has family photos on it, and was given to six-year-old Warren as a present for being ring bearer at his parents wedding, fell off in the town centre.

Laura-Jane said she believed it was lost sometime between 3.40pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, between McDonald's, Primark and Poundland and the car park in the precinct next to the old registry office.

The family have retraced all their steps but been unable to find the watch.

Laura-Jane said: "Somebody’s picked this up, this has photos of my children and myself and husband.

"Please if you do see this and have picked it up message me!

"Warren got the watch for being the ring bearer at our wedding so we're all heartbroken.

"I'm hoping someone decent has picked it up and will return it but I know our chances are slim."

Anyone with any information on the watch is asked to contact Laura-Jane or her husband Brogan via Facebook.