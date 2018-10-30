Six-year-old boy killed in Derbyshire house fire was "superhero"

The family of a six-year-old boy who died in a Derbyshire house fire have paid tribute to him.

Riley Jake Jackson's family released a statement saying he was a "superhero".

Riley Jake Jackson

The statement said: "Riley touched the lives of everyone who met him. “Despite being born with a serious heart condition and needing surgery just after his first birthday at Glenfield Hospital, as well as dealing with multiple health conditions, he took it in his stride like the brave warrior that he is.

Floral tributes left at scene of Derbyshire house fire which claimed the life of six-year-old boy

“Riley loved life and lived every day to the full, never letting any barriers hold him back.

“He is a superhero, and his light will always shine as brightly as his smile.”

Floral tributes have been left at the scene

Riley’s family has asked for privacy.

Derbyshire house fire in which six-year-old boy died not ‘deliberate or malicious’

They have also said that anyone who wishes to make a donation to charity in Riley’s memory can do so at:

* Heart Link Children’s Charity, based at Glenfield Hospital

* Keep The Beat children’s charity

* Patches Heart Group

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a house on Shaw Street West in Ilkeston at around 10.39pm on Friday.

Riley suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but sadly died.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but it is not currently being treated as deliberate or malicious.