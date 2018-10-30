Floral tributes left at scene of Derbyshire house fire which claimed the life of six-year-old boy

Floral tributes and soft toys have been left at the scene of a house fire in Derbyshire in which a six-year-old boy died.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a property on Shaw Street West in Ilkeston at 10.39pm on Friday (October 27).

Shaw Street West, scene of a fatal fire in Ilkeston.

Derbyshire house fire in which six-year-old boy died not ‘deliberate or malicious’



A six-year-old boy was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but sadly later died.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, but it is not currently being treated as deliberate or malicious.

Six-year-old boy dies in Derbyshire house fire



Police have not yet released the identity of the six-year-old boy.