Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Ascot Drive, Nottingham and Kingsway attended the terraced property on Reeves Road in Normanton, Derby – following numerous 999 emergency calls from neighbours at around 3.30am on Sunday, February 11.

On arrival, fire crews attacked the fire through a window whilst firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA) forced their way through the front door of the property. They were able to call out and locate the mother and her two young children, who were taking shelter in the front first floor bedroom. Firefighters began a rapid rescue of the mother and her children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mother of the two young girls handed the children, one aged three and another believed to be two months old, to firefighters. The children were quickly moved down the stairs and out of the property, leaving the BA crew to rescue the mother.

Firefighters were able to rescue a mother and her children from the address. .

All three occupants had been protected from the smoke and heat as the bedroom door was closed. They passed through smoke on their exit from the property, but were immediately treated with oxygen by paramedics, firefighters, and police. The mother and her children were all taken to hospital and are understood to have been discharged.

Speaking following the incident, Group Manager Rob Leverton said: “This was a significant fire that caused extensive damage to the property, but thankfully firefighters were able to act swiftly and save the lives of the young family who were trapped upstairs.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire has determined it to be accidental with the most likely cause being either a faulty e-scooter battery or charging unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Manager Leverton added: “Fires involving lithium batteries were identified as the fastest growing fire risk in the capital, with London Fire Brigade being called to an e-scooter or e-bike fire once every two days on average last year.

“However, these types of incidents are not confined to London and numbers are unfortunately rising across the UK.

“If lithium-ion batteries, like those in e-bikes and e-scooters, are not handled and cared for correctly, then the consequences can be devastating. I would therefore urge everyone who has one of these modes of transport to follow our safety advice - do not charge your battery overnight, always use the manufacturer approved battery and charger, and do not tamper or modify your battery.

“Finally, I would also like to remind everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of their home. Smoke alarms should be tested regularly as only working smoke alarms save lives. They give you vital early warning sign of fire, allowing you to get out, stay out and call 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad